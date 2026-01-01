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Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium
Men's shoes
₪749.90
Reviving a late '90s fave, the Air Max TL 2.5 brings back the iconic wavy Air Max aesthetic. Airy textiles fuse with smooth synthetic leather for a clean finish, while full-length Max Air cushioning brings a bouncy feel to every step.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Anthracite
- Style: IM4656-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium
₪749.90
Reviving a late '90s fave, the Air Max TL 2.5 brings back the iconic wavy Air Max aesthetic. Airy textiles fuse with smooth synthetic leather for a clean finish, while full-length Max Air cushioning brings a bouncy feel to every step.
Benefits
- The upper combines textiles and synthetic leather for breathability and durability.
- Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
- Rubber outsole provides durable traction.
Product details
- Synthetic leather upper
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Anthracite
- Style: IM4656-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium
₪749.90