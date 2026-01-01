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Nike Air Max Plus VII
Men's Shoes
₪849.90
This rendition of the Plus takes a '90s silhouette and imbues it with Y2K cyberspace energy. The 7 forgoes the original's classic caging for a stippled overlay on the upper. Scorpion graphics at the tongue pack an extra sting.
- Colour Shown: Black/Gamma Blue/Chrome
- Style: IQ9429-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Air Max Plus VII
₪849.90
This rendition of the Plus takes a '90s silhouette and imbues it with Y2K cyberspace energy. The 7 forgoes the original's classic caging for a stippled overlay on the upper. Scorpion graphics at the tongue pack an extra sting.
Benefits
- Mesh upper with synthetic leather accents is durable and breathable.
- The midfoot arch creates a supportive feel.
- Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Black/Gamma Blue/Chrome
- Style: IQ9429-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max Plus VII
₪849.90