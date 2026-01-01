Nike Air Max Plus Premium
Younger Kids' Shoes
Big cushioning. Big attitude. Breezy mesh and supportive plastic caging get a melty twist in this premium edition of the AM classic. Visible Air units in the heel and forefoot mean more bounce and cushioning to carry you from the playground to the back garden and beyond.
- Colour Shown: Black/Multi-Colour/Anthracite/Black
- Style: IR4690-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Nike Air Max Plus Premium
Big cushioning. Big attitude. Breezy mesh and supportive plastic caging get a melty twist in this premium edition of the AM classic. Visible Air units in the heel and forefoot mean more bounce and cushioning to carry you from the playground to the back garden and beyond.
Benefits
- The wavy lines of the iconic plastic cage look extra melty, but give you the same containment. Plus, the supportive midfoot arch draws inspiration from a whale's tail.
- Originally designed for performance running, a Max Air unit provides lightweight cushioning that lasts.
- The plastic toe tip adds durability and shine while flex grooves help make every step feel natural.
Product details
- Classic laces
- Low collar
- Colour Shown: Black/Multi-Colour/Anthracite/Black
- Style: IR4690-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max Plus Premium