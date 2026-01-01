Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion'
Men's Shoes
Let your attitude have the edge in the Air Max Plus. Its iconic caging adds heat to your look while airy mesh keeps you cool. This sleek colourway packs an extra sting with scorpion graphics at the tongue. And the visible cushioning lets you celebrate your style in comfort.
- Colour Shown: Black/Chrome/Gamma Blue
- Style: IM9624-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion'
Let your attitude have the edge in the Air Max Plus. Its iconic caging adds heat to your look while airy mesh keeps you cool. This sleek colourway packs an extra sting with scorpion graphics at the tongue. And the visible cushioning lets you celebrate your style in comfort.
Benefits
- Textile upper with synthetic leather accents is durable and breathable.
- The midfoot arch creates a supportive feel.
- Nike Air units provide lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber outsole gives you durable traction.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Black/Chrome/Gamma Blue
- Style: IM9624-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion'.
Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion'