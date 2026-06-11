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Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes - Black/Smoke Grey

Nike Air Max Plus 3

Men's Shoes

₪799.90
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This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

This Air Max Plus 3 honours its heritage with subtle nods to its predecessors. The foam cushioning and Max Air units put tried-and-tested bounce and comfort in your step. Futuristic design lines and sleek details bring these kicks into the present day with eye-catching style.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Smoke Grey
  • Style: IF6319-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Air Max Plus 3

₪799.90

This Air Max Plus 3 honours its heritage with subtle nods to its predecessors. The foam cushioning and Max Air units put tried-and-tested bounce and comfort in your step. Futuristic design lines and sleek details bring these kicks into the present day with eye-catching style.

Benefits

  • Synthetic leather and airy mesh on the upper help provide breathability, durability and support.
  • Originally designed for performance running, Max Air units in the heel and forefoot give you lightweight cushioning.
  • The polished plastic accents on the toe add shine and durability to your look.
  • Rubber outsole adds traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Black/Smoke Grey
  • Style: IF6319-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Air Max origins

Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (6)

4.8 stars

  • Shaun486074880

    Love the style and very comfortable

  • All purpose

    sheldonf125882624

    Comfortable smart love the style can all purpose trainer can't go wrong getting this one

  • The Trainers

    AbidH93939389

    What a complete piece of work by Nike. I bought few different pairs and models but these are just awesome. Wish they come in more colours as white didn’t like much. They are too bright for my taste. But black OMG.

Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max Plus 3

₪799.90

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