Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max Plus 3

₪799.90

This Air Max Plus 3 honours its heritage with subtle nods to its predecessors. The foam cushioning and Max Air units put tried-and-tested bounce and comfort in your step. Futuristic design lines and sleek details bring these kicks into the present day with eye-catching style.

Benefits Synthetic leather and airy mesh on the upper help provide breathability, durability and support.

Originally designed for performance running, Max Air units in the heel and forefoot give you lightweight cushioning.

The polished plastic accents on the toe add shine and durability to your look.

Rubber outsole adds traction.

Product details Colour Shown: Black/Smoke Grey

Style: IF6319-001

Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam