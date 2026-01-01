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Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Older Kids' Shoes
₪449.90
Retro. Vibey. And above all else: Comfy. It's the Air Max Moto 2K. Taking cues from '00s runners, it features breezy mesh and cushioning everywhere you look – from the foam underfoot to the padding on the tongue and ankles.
- Colour Shown: College Grey/Dark Violet Ore/Taupe Haze/Light Iron Ore
- Style: IR0587-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
₪449.90
Retro. Vibey. And above all else: Comfy. It's the Air Max Moto 2K. Taking cues from '00s runners, it features breezy mesh and cushioning everywhere you look – from the foam underfoot to the padding on the tongue and ankles.
Benefits
- Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
- Mesh and synthetic leather panelling is lightweight and breathable.
- 00's-inspired foam midsole gives you a throwback look with modern comfort.
- Suede on the upper offers a premium look and feel.
Product Details
- Low-cut collar
- Reflective design details
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Elastic laces
- Pull tab on heel
- Colour Shown: College Grey/Dark Violet Ore/Taupe Haze/Light Iron Ore
- Style: IR0587-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max Moto 2K
₪449.90