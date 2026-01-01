Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion'
Men's Shoes
The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with metallic accents and scorpion details that pack an extra sting, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.
- Colour Shown: Black/Gamma Blue/Ice/Chrome
- Style: IQ9438-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion'
The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with metallic accents and scorpion details that pack an extra sting, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.
Benefits
- Synthetic and genuine leather upper with synthetic overlays creates a layered look that lasts.
- Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
- Rubber Waffle outsole delivers durable traction and heritage style.
Product details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Black/Gamma Blue/Ice/Chrome
- Style: IQ9438-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion'