Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's Shoes

The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.

Colour Shown: Off-White/Grey Fog/Smoke Grey/Photon Dust

Style: IM5759-100

Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam