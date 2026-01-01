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Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoes - Black/Anthracite/Dark Smoke Grey/Iron Grey

Nike Air Max 90

Men‘s shoes

₪629.90
Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoes - Black/Anthracite/Dark Smoke Grey/Iron Grey
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The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Dark Smoke Grey/Iron Grey
  • Style: IV4695-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Air Max 90

₪629.90

The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.

Benefits

  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • The upper features premium suede leather for a luxurious look and feel.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Rubber Waffle outsole delivers durable traction and heritage style.

Product Details

  • Low-cut collar
  • Foam midsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Dark Smoke Grey/Iron Grey
  • Style: IV4695-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoes

    Nike Air Max 90

    ₪629.90

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