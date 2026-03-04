Air Max 90 LTR Men's Shoes

Best design and quality
EhsanK560039228
It was very nice , good leather quality and smooth sneaker. Just for walking on street. Thank you
The Nike Air Max 90 LTR stays true to its OG running roots with its iconic Waffle outsole, stitched smooth-leather overlays and classic, colour-accented TPU plates. The monochromatic upper provides versatile styling options while Max Air cushioning adds comfort to your step.
Air Max 90 LTR
CELEBRATE BIG AIR.
The Nike Air Max 90 LTR stays true to its OG running roots with its iconic Waffle outsole, stitched smooth-leather overlays and classic, colour-accented TPU plates. The monochromatic upper provides versatile styling options while Max Air cushioning adds comfort to your step.
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.7 stars
Best design and quality
EhsanK560039228
It was very nice , good leather quality and smooth sneaker. Just for walking on street. Thank you
Exactly as pictured
Kaycee
Great go-to trainers. You get what you see. Footwear staple!
Fab trainers
Kezfar1
Could not get them online anywhere for my husband for Christmas. ASOS saved the day. Very happy . Excellent trainers
Air Max 90 LTR