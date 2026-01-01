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Air Jordan Skyline Low LE Men's Shoes - Summit White/Light Smoke Grey/Sail/Smoke Grey

Air Jordan Skyline Low LE

Men's shoes

₪429.90
Summit White/Light Smoke Grey/Sail/Smoke Grey
Sail/Light Orewood Brown/Muslin/Fauna Brown
Select SizeSize Guide

A low-profile shoe inspired by classic Jordan style, the Skyline Low brings basketball heritage off the court for your everyday rotation. It's got the familiar details you know and love, like branding on the heel and a stitched Swoosh design, along with encapsulated Air in the heel and a durable mix of materials that go with any fit.


  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Light Smoke Grey/Sail/Smoke Grey
  • Style: IQ6425-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Air Jordan Skyline Low LE

₪429.90

A low-profile shoe inspired by classic Jordan style, the Skyline Low brings basketball heritage off the court for your everyday rotation. It's got the familiar details you know and love, like branding on the heel and a stitched Swoosh design, along with encapsulated Air in the heel and a durable mix of materials that go with any fit.

Benefits

  • Synthetic and genuine leather and suede in the upper make for a durable and structured shoe.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Light Smoke Grey/Sail/Smoke Grey
  • Style: IQ6425-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan Skyline Low LE Men's Shoes

    Air Jordan Skyline Low LE

    ₪429.90

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