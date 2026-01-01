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Air Jordan 85 Men's Oversized Graphic Crew-Neck Sweatshirt - Old Royal

Air Jordan 85

Men's Oversized Graphic Crew-Neck Sweatshirt

₪169.90
Select SizeSize Guide

Rep Brazil with this oversized crew-neck tee; the classic colours celebrate the team's DNA, embodying their global reach in the football world.


  • Colour Shown: Old Royal
  • Style: II5389-417
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 85

₪169.90

Rep Brazil with this oversized crew-neck tee; the classic colours celebrate the team's DNA, embodying their global reach in the football world.

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Old Royal
  • Style: II5389-417
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (187cm approx.)
    • Oversized fit: exaggerated and spacious
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 85 Men's Oversized Graphic Crew-Neck Sweatshirt

    Air Jordan 85

    ₪169.90

    Complete the look