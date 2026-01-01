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Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman' Older Kids' Shoes - Black/Light Crimson

Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'

Older Kids' Shoes

₪629.90
Select SizeSize Guide

The elusive 'Reverse Infrared' has finally made its way from the annals of history to celebrate the AJ6's 35th anniversary. This colourway, once known as the 'Infrared Salesman Sample' from a '99 sample catalogue, flips a Jordan classic on its head with reversed accents on the midsole and bright Light Crimson branding on the heel.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Light Crimson
  • Style: IQ1275-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'

₪629.90

The elusive 'Reverse Infrared' has finally made its way from the annals of history to celebrate the AJ6's 35th anniversary. This colourway, once known as the 'Infrared Salesman Sample' from a '99 sample catalogue, flips a Jordan classic on its head with reversed accents on the midsole and bright Light Crimson branding on the heel.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Rubber outsole adds grip and durability.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Black/Light Crimson
  • Style: IQ1275-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman' Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'

    ₪629.90

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