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Air Jordan 4 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
₪679.90
What's better than a fresh pair of AJ4s? Not much, if you ask us. Velvety nubuck and smooth leather keep these premium.
- Colour Shown: Black/Bright Mango/Barely Volt/Infrared 23
- Style: II1271-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Air Jordan 4 Retro
₪679.90
What's better than a fresh pair of AJ4s? Not much, if you ask us. Velvety nubuck and smooth leather keep these premium.
Benefits
- Real and synthetic leather is combined with grid mesh underlays to give you texture, dimension and elevated style.
- Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
- Free-floating eyestays near the ankle tighten over your foot when you lace up for a secure feel.
- The rubber outsole with a herringbone tread pattern helps give you durable traction.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Black/Bright Mango/Barely Volt/Infrared 23
- Style: II1271-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 4 Retro
₪679.90