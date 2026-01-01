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Air Jordan 3 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
₪629.90
A cornerstone of the Jordan legacy, the AJ3 was the first of MJ's shoes to feature the iconic elephant print. Bring the classic style to your sneaker rotation, refreshed with new colours for a modern touch.
- Colour Shown: Pearl Pink/Pink Bloom/Pink Glow/Hyper Orange
- Style: II0599-600
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Air Jordan 3 Retro
₪629.90
A cornerstone of the Jordan legacy, the AJ3 was the first of MJ's shoes to feature the iconic elephant print. Bring the classic style to your sneaker rotation, refreshed with new colours for a modern touch.
Benefits
- Comfy collar feels soft around the ankle.
- Flexible foam midsole gives you plenty of support.
- Solid rubber outsole provides traction where you need it.
- Elephant print decorates quality leather.
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Pearl Pink/Pink Bloom/Pink Glow/Hyper Orange
- Style: II0599-600
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 3 Retro
₪629.90