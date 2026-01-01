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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes - Off-Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Women's shoes

₪629.90
Select SizeSize Guide

The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.


  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Style: IO0760-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

₪629.90

The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.

Benefits

  • Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product Details

  • Wings logo on the collar
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Style: IO0760-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    ₪629.90

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