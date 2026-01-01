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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's shoes
₪629.90
The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.
- Colour Shown: Off-Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
- Style: IO0760-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
₪629.90
The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.
Benefits
- Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
- Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.
Product Details
- Wings logo on the collar
- Jumpman on the tongue
- Colour Shown: Off-Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
- Style: IO0760-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
₪629.90