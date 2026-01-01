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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes - Anthracite/Iced Carmine/Coconut Milk/Metallic Silver

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Women's Shoes

₪629.90
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while studded details and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.


  • Colour Shown: Anthracite/Iced Carmine/Coconut Milk/Metallic Silver
  • Style: II0571-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

₪629.90

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while studded details and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.

Benefits

  • Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Anthracite/Iced Carmine/Coconut Milk/Metallic Silver
  • Style: II0571-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    ₪629.90

    Complete the look