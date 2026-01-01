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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
₪479.90
The AJ1 always comes through with major style. Durable materials and fresh colours update an icon to keep the old-school Jordan magic alive. Nike Air cushioning adds the comfort you need to run, jump and play.
- Colour Shown: Chalk/True Blue/Kinetic Green/University Red
- Style: IO2065-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
₪479.90
The AJ1 always comes through with major style. Durable materials and fresh colours update an icon to keep the old-school Jordan magic alive. Nike Air cushioning adds the comfort you need to run, jump and play.
Benefits
- The genuine leather offers durability, structure and a premium feel.
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- The soft foam midsole helps provide lightweight cushioning.
- The rubber outsole adds durable traction.
Product Details
- Classic laces
- Jumpman tongue label
- Wings logo on the collar
- Colour Shown: Chalk/True Blue/Kinetic Green/University Red
- Style: IO2065-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
₪479.90