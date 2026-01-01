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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes - Phantom/Gum Dark Brown/Infrared 23/Sail

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Older Kids' Shoes

₪479.90
Select SizeSize Guide

This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Mike's first signature model with fresh details. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.


  • Colour Shown: Phantom/Gum Dark Brown/Infrared 23/Sail
  • Style: IO2063-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

₪479.90

This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Mike's first signature model with fresh details. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.

Benefits

  • Smooth full-grain leather provides durability.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Phantom/Gum Dark Brown/Infrared 23/Sail
  • Style: IO2063-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    ₪479.90

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