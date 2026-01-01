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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
29% off
This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.
- Colour Shown: Game Royal/Barely Volt/Infrared 23/Pale Ivory
- Style: II1258-400
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
29% off
This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.
Benefits
- Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
- Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.
Product Details
- Mid-cut collar
- Colour Shown: Game Royal/Barely Volt/Infrared 23/Pale Ivory
- Style: II1258-400
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
29% off