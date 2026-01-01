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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes - True Red/White/Court Purple/Black

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Men's Shoes

29% off
Select SizeSize Guide

Basketball greatness is in the Air Jordan 1's DNA. This mid-top edition is a tribute to MJ's first championship, featuring a bold clashing of colours for both Chicago and Los Angeles, along with brushed-away leather.


  • Colour Shown: True Red/White/Court Purple/Black
  • Style: IQ9383-611
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

29% off

Basketball greatness is in the Air Jordan 1's DNA. This mid-top edition is a tribute to MJ's first championship, featuring a bold clashing of colours for both Chicago and Los Angeles, along with brushed-away leather.

Benefits

  • Leather upper offers durability and structure.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product Details

  • Wings logo on the collar
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: True Red/White/Court Purple/Black
  • Style: IQ9383-611
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    29% off

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