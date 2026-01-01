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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes - Black/Black/White

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Men's Shoes

₪629.90
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather keep the legacy going.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IX3525-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

₪629.90

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather keep the legacy going.

Benefits

  • Genuine leather and textile upper offers a supportive feel.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product Details

  • Mid-cut collar
  • Wings logo on the collar
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IX3525-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    ₪629.90

    Complete the look