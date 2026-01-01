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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge
Women's Shoes
₪629.90
Switch up your style with these colour-blocked AJ1 mids. Highlighter-bright accents make them stand out—heads will swivel to stare at the style you wear. Soft leather breaks in easily and classic Nike Air cushioning keeps you feeling lifted.
- Colour Shown: Pale Ivory/Black/Muslin/Racer Pink
- Style: IB7007-107
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge
₪629.90
Switch up your style with these colour-blocked AJ1 mids. Highlighter-bright accents make them stand out—heads will swivel to stare at the style you wear. Soft leather breaks in easily and classic Nike Air cushioning keeps you feeling lifted.
Benefits
- Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
- Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.
Product Details
- Wings logo on the collar
- Jumpman on the tongue
- Colour Shown: Pale Ivory/Black/Muslin/Racer Pink
- Style: IB7007-107
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Edge
₪629.90