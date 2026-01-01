Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE Older Kids' Shoes

This AJ1 reimagines MJ's first signature model with a fresh remix for the season ahead. Floral-inspired colours celebrate summertimes spent with friends, while premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support—so you can make the most of your sunny afternoons.

Colour Shown: Vast Grey/Sail/Pink Bloom/Pink Glow

Style: II0592-001

Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia