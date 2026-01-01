image 1 of 11
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
28% off
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day. Ruffled laces and an embossed Swoosh logo add an elegant touch.
- Colour Shown: Pink Bloom/Pearl Pink/Hyper Orange/Pink Glow
- Style: II1247-600
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
28% off
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day. Ruffled laces and an embossed Swoosh logo add an elegant touch.
Benefits
- Real- and synthetic-leather upper delivers durable comfort.
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- Rubber outsole provides traction on a variety of surfaces.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Pink Bloom/Pearl Pink/Hyper Orange/Pink Glow
- Style: II1247-600
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Air Jordan 1 Low SE.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
28% off