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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
₪429.90
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
- Colour Shown: Off-Noir/White/Desert Pink/Desert Pink
- Style: IO2067-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
₪429.90
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
Benefits
- Real and synthetic leather offers durability and structure.
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- The soft foam midsole helps provide lightweight cushioning.
- The rubber outsole adds durable traction.
Product Details
- Classic laces
- Wings logo on the heel
- Jumpman on the tongue
- Colour Shown: Off-Noir/White/Desert Pink/Desert Pink
- Style: IO2067-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
₪429.90