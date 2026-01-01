Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
Always in, always fresh. The Air Jordan 1 Low SE gives you a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. Plus, a special label on the tongue lets you commemorate your own history. Choose your colours, then step out in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.
- Colour Shown: Chile Red/Summit White/Pure Platinum/Black
- Style: II9813-600
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Always in, always fresh. The Air Jordan 1 Low SE gives you a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. Plus, a special label on the tongue lets you commemorate your own history. Choose your colours, then step out in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.
Benefits
- Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
- Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.
Product Details
- Low-cut collar
- Colour Shown: Chile Red/Summit White/Pure Platinum/Black
- Style: II9813-600
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low SE