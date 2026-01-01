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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Older Kids' Shoes
₪429.90
Black on black! This AJ1 combines leather, suede and textiles in the upper for a cool one-colour look. The comfy cushioning is perfect for exploring—see what kind of fun you can find.
- Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/Varsity Red/Black
- Style: FQ7757-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
₪429.90
Black on black! This AJ1 combines leather, suede and textiles in the upper for a cool one-colour look. The comfy cushioning is perfect for exploring—see what kind of fun you can find.
Benefits
- Nike Air unit in the heel delivers lightweight, responsive cushioning.
- Rubber outsole gives you traction on a variety of surfaces.
Product Details
- Wings logo on heel
- Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/Varsity Red/Black
- Style: FQ7757-001
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
₪429.90