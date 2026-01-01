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Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make Women's Shoes - Light Orewood Brown/Black/Steam/White

Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make

Women's Shoes

₪609.90
Select SizeSize Guide

Our latest Method of Make series takes the instantly recognisable AJ1 Low and infuses it with serious tech runner style. Luxurious leather pairs with textile panels and a kiltie on the upper to create a richly layered design. A metallic Nike Swoosh logo sits on top of it all, rounding out the '00s running style.


  • Colour Shown: Light Orewood Brown/Black/Steam/White
  • Style: IW2026-110
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make

₪609.90

Our latest Method of Make series takes the instantly recognisable AJ1 Low and infuses it with serious tech runner style. Luxurious leather pairs with textile panels and a kiltie on the upper to create a richly layered design. A metallic Nike Swoosh logo sits on top of it all, rounding out the '00s running style.

Benefits

  • Real and synthetic leather offer durability and structure.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The soft foam midsole helps provide lightweight cushioning.
  • The rubber outsole adds durable traction.

Product Details

  • Kiltie on upper
  • Wings logo on heel
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Low-cut collar
  • Colour Shown: Light Orewood Brown/Black/Steam/White
  • Style: IW2026-110
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make Women's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make

    ₪609.90

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