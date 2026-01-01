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Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes - Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise

Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'

Women's Shoes

₪549.90
Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise
Black/Off-Noir/Metallic Silver/Black
White/Wolf Grey/Metallic Silver/White
Select SizeSize Guide

Comfortable, durable and timeless—it's number one for a reason. The Air Force 1 pairs its classic silhouette with premium leather for a crisp, clean look.


  • Colour Shown: Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise
  • Style: IR8637-600
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'

₪549.90

Comfortable, durable and timeless—it's number one for a reason. The Air Force 1 pairs its classic silhouette with premium leather for a crisp, clean look.

Benefits

  • The leather upper, featuring a perforated toe box, is both breathable and comfortable.
  • Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • A rubber outsole with classic pivot circles delivers traction and durability.

Product Details

  • Padded collar
  • Foam midsole
  • Colour Shown: Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise
  • Style: IR8637-600
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes

    Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'

    ₪549.90

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