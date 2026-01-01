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Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
₪549.90
Comfortable, durable and timeless—it's number one for a reason. The Air Force 1 pairs its classic silhouette with premium leather for a crisp, clean look.
- Colour Shown: Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise
- Style: IR8637-600
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
₪549.90
Comfortable, durable and timeless—it's number one for a reason. The Air Force 1 pairs its classic silhouette with premium leather for a crisp, clean look.
Benefits
- The leather upper, featuring a perforated toe box, is both breathable and comfortable.
- Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- A rubber outsole with classic pivot circles delivers traction and durability.
Product Details
- Padded collar
- Foam midsole
- Colour Shown: Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise
- Style: IR8637-600
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
₪549.90