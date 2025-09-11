triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
image 1 of 6
Highly Rated
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top - White/Black

Recycled Materials

Nike AeroSwift

Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top

₪369.90
White/Black
Black/White
Hyper Pink/Black
Barely Green/Black
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

Designed with your goals in mind, this slim-fitting tank top is made with advanced sweat-wicking Nike Dri-FIT technology and lightweight fabric to help keep you dry and comfortable as you push your limits.


  • Colour Shown: White/Black
  • Style: FN2713-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Nike AeroSwift

₪369.90

Designed with your goals in mind, this slim-fitting tank top is made with advanced sweat-wicking Nike Dri-FIT technology and lightweight fabric to help keep you dry and comfortable as you push your limits.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Side slits allow for airflow and offer more freedom of movement.

Product Details

  • Pleated back
  • 86% polyester/14% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Black
  • Style: FN2713-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (10)

4.1 stars

  • flattering, lightweight

    katboob

    lightweight material, really lovely fit, I find it really hard to find gym wear which is flattering without being skintight.

  • Love it

    Lauren420

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] It’s very light weight, easy to run in and comfy.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Perfect for hot days for keeping cool and comfort

    SarahR944549287

    My 4th top in different colour ways and still can’t find anything as easy to wear on hot days. Perfect for keeping cool and washes and wears well. Love love

Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top

Nike AeroSwift

₪369.90

Complete the look

Item 3 of 28

Inspired by sport, styled by you

Get the pieces you want to own your look.

Made for movement

Crafted with premium materials to strengthen your style moves.

The Autumn Collection

Designed to bring sport into your signature seasonal style.