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Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift Glam
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
₪369.90
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Inspired by the diamond trophy, this sweat-wicking engineered-knit vest was built for speed. It's lightweight and ultra breathable, helping keep you dry and cool through the finish line.
- Colour Shown: Black/Laser Orange
- Style: IF2072-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Nike AeroSwift Glam
₪369.90
Inspired by the diamond trophy, this sweat-wicking engineered-knit vest was built for speed. It's lightweight and ultra breathable, helping keep you dry and cool through the finish line.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV levels up our sweat-wicking technology with advanced cooling and zones of breathability to help you stay dry and comfortable.
- Engineered-knit fabric with all-over perforations enhances breathability.
Product Details
- Extended back hem
- Non-reflective Swoosh logo
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Laser Orange
- Style: IF2072-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6'1" (approx 184cm.)
- Big & Tall model is wearing size XXL and is 6'5" (approx. 196cm)
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike AeroSwift Glam
₪369.90