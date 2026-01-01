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Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
₪149.90
Made for the outdoors, this tee has sweat-wicking tech for all-day comfort. Heavyweight fabric and a loose fit feel structured and durable.
- Colour Shown: Mink Brown/Summit White
- Style: II7283-214
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike ACG
₪149.90
Made for the outdoors, this tee has sweat-wicking tech for all-day comfort. Heavyweight fabric and a loose fit feel structured and durable.
Product Details
- 63% polyester/37% cotton
- Embroidered ACG logo
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Mink Brown/Summit White
- Style: II7283-214
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike ACG
₪149.90