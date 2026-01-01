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Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top - Mink Brown/Summit White

Nike ACG

Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top

₪149.90
Mink Brown/Summit White
Summit White/Black
Black/Summit White
Select SizeSize Guide

Made for the outdoors, this tee has sweat-wicking tech for all-day comfort. Heavyweight fabric and a loose fit feel structured and durable.


  • Colour Shown: Mink Brown/Summit White
  • Style: II7283-214
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike ACG

₪149.90

Made for the outdoors, this tee has sweat-wicking tech for all-day comfort. Heavyweight fabric and a loose fit feel structured and durable.

Product Details

  • 63% polyester/37% cotton
  • Embroidered ACG logo
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Mink Brown/Summit White
  • Style: II7283-214
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top

    Nike ACG

    ₪149.90

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