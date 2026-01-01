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ACG Wildsee Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Base Layer - Black/Anthracite/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG Wildsee

Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Base Layer

₪279.90
Black/Anthracite/Summit White
Sea Glass/Mineral Slate/Summit White
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

Sunny outside? There's UV resistance. You're sweaty? There's sweat-wicking tech. On its own or worn as a layer, this top has soft and stretchy fabric for a comfortable feel.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Summit White
  • Style: IO0232-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

ACG Wildsee

₪279.90

Sunny outside? There's UV resistance. You're sweaty? There's sweat-wicking tech. On its own or worn as a layer, this top has soft and stretchy fabric for a comfortable feel.

Product Details

  • Body: 88% polyester/12% elastane. Mesh: 74% polyester/18% lyocell/8% elastane
  • Slim fit
  • Mesh under arm panels
  • UV protection
  • This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Summit White
  • Style: IO0232-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (187cm approx.)
    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

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    ACG Wildsee Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Base Layer

    ACG Wildsee

    ₪279.90

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