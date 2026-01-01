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Recycled Materials
ACG Tuff Fleece
Dri-FIT Trousers
₪439.90
A chill in the air? Layer up in lightweight Tuff Fleece. Made from heavyweight French terry fleece, these joggers feel soft and structured. We added Dri-FIT tech for days when you need a layer of breathable warmth.
- Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/White
- Style: IU8172-070
- Country/Region of Origin: Pakistan
ACG Tuff Fleece
₪439.90
A chill in the air? Layer up in lightweight Tuff Fleece. Made from heavyweight French terry fleece, these joggers feel soft and structured. We added Dri-FIT tech for days when you need a layer of breathable warmth.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Extra room through the seat and thighs gives you a comfortable feel and can layer over a base with ease.
Product Details
- Body: 75% cotton/25% polyester. Pocket bags: 100% cotton.
- Elastic waistband with internal drawcord
- Zip hand pocket(s)
- Embroidered ACG and Swoosh logo
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/White
- Style: IU8172-070
- Country/Region of Origin: Pakistan
Size & Fit
- Male model is wearing size M and is 6'3" (191cm approx.)
- Female model is wearing size S and is 5'11" (180cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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ACG Tuff Fleece
₪439.90