Nike ACG 'Trailwind' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers

Nike ACG 'Trailwind'

₪599.90

Wind in your face and shoes slipping in the mud—but at least your legs are dry. We used ultra-lightweight nylon that has windproof and waterproof tech for a weather-ready design. And if the weather chills out, they pack into a small pocket for easy storage.

Weather ready

Nike Storm-FIT ADV technology combines windproof and waterproof fabric with advanced engineering and features to help keep you comfortable in harsh weather conditions. These super-lightweight nylon trousers have sealed seams to help you stay dry.

Packable design

These trousers pack down into their own back pocket when you need to lose a layer. And when you're wearing them, that same back pocket fits most phones.