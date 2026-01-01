triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
image 1 of 8
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top - White/Anthracite

Recycled Materials

ACG Radical AirFlow NXT

Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top

₪629.90
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, the long-sleeve, race-ready top is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your skin as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.


  • Colour Shown: White/Anthracite
  • Style: IQ5848-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

ACG Radical AirFlow NXT

₪629.90

REVOLUTIONARY INNOVATION FOR ATHLETES IN MOTION.

Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, the long-sleeve, race-ready top is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your skin as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.

Radical Innovation

Radical AirFlow features an extremely breathable, open-hole construction to help channel more airflow directly to your skin for rapid sweat evaporation while you move. Engineered air ducts are designed to accelerate airflow to help maximise your body's natural cooling mechanisms.

Radical Construction

Ultra-versatile and built for superior mobility and cooling, the soft, open-hole knit fabric throughout the garment features engineered air ducts in high-heat, high-chafe zones—designed to help you stay cool and comfy for all the miles ahead.

Radical Testing

As one of the largest field test initiatives in Nike Running history, members of the All Conditions Racing Department (ACRD) tested the prototype throughout the 2025 elite season. Nike designers tracked feedback from in-race and lab testing to refine the garment. Elite trail runner and ACRD athlete, Caleb Olson wore his prototype en route to winning a grueling 2025 100-mile endurance run, clocking the second-fastest course time in the race's history.

More Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Ultra-breathable, open-hole knit feels soft and smooth on your body.
  • Fold-over elastic trim helps hold the top in place while you move.

Product details

  • ACG branding on chest
  • All Condition Racing Department (ACRD) branding on back
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Anthracite
  • Style: IQ5848-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the ACG Radical AirFlow NXT.

    ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top

    ACG Radical AirFlow NXT

    ₪629.90

    A portable cooling microclimate for very hot trails.

    Designed For

    Trail Racing

    Engineered To

    Keep You Cool

    Ventilation To

    Accelerate Airflow

    Features That Perform

    • Very Cool

      Engineered air ducts that accelerate airflow to the skin so it feels like a windstorm strapped to your torso.

    • Athlete Tested

      From Nike Sports Research Lab climate chambers to podium finishes. 50 elite athletes, 1,000 hours of suffer-festing. Measured against all the what-ifs.

    • Race Fit

      Ventilation at arm bend and under arm. Cropped waist for belt accessibility. Sleeve length optimised for watch visibility.

    Behind the Design

    Caleb Olson

    "We tested [Radical AirFlow] in a bunch of different conditions—hot, cold, wet, dry—and fine tuned it to exactly what I thought would be best for [race day]".

    Caleb Olson

    ACG Athlete, 2025 Western States 100 champion

    Complete the look

    Item 3 of 5