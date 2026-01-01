Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Summit White
- Style: HV8116-001
- Country/Region of Origin: China
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Run your scenic miles with cushioned comfort and grippy traction.
A shoe made for the trails with the responsiveness you know from the road. That's what the ACG Pegasus Trail is for—running scenic miles in cushioned comfort. We made sure it has the grip you need for traction on wet terrain. And the fit? A wider forefoot gives your toes extra wiggle room.
Engineered mesh upper
Tried and trusted, the upper is made from lightweight engineered mesh that combines durability and breathability.
ReactX foam midsole
This edition of the Peg Trail has more ReactX foam than before. The increased stack height provides energy return with a responsive, stable feel.
High-Traction Outsole
Splash your way through wet trails and technical terrain—this generation of Nike's All-Terrain Compound (ATC) gives you more traction than previous versions.
Re-designed toe box
Uphill or downhill, we added extra room in the toe box and forefoot for comfort all the miles long. A wider design means more stability on technical trails.
Product details
- Weight: approx. 305g (men's UK 9)
- Heel-to-toe drop: 8mm
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Summit White
- Style: HV8116-001
- Country/Region of Origin: China
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike ACG Pegasus Trail.
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
All-terrain grip and comfort. Made to wreak havoc on every surface.
Engineered For
Trail Running
Terrain
Moderately Technical
Cushioning
Responsive
Shoe Weight
Approx. 305g (Men's UK 9)
Heel-to-Toe Drop
8mm
Tech Specs
Shoe Weight
Approx. 305g (Men's UK 9)
Heel-to-Toe Drop
8mm
Powered By
ReactX Foam & Nike Trail All Terrain Compound (ATC) Rubber
"Check for durability. Check for comfort. And we're running pretty quick too, so check in that box. It's the trifecta of shoe capabilities in my opinion".
Liam Meirow
ACG Athlete, Wildwood Trail FKT holder