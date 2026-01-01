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Nike ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
₪219.90
Made for the outdoors, this tee has sweat-wicking tech for all-day comfort. Heavyweight fabric and a loose fit feel structured and durable.
- Colour Shown: Summit White
- Style: IR6985-121
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike ACG
₪219.90
Made for the outdoors, this tee has sweat-wicking tech for all-day comfort. Heavyweight fabric and a loose fit feel structured and durable.
Product Details
- 63% polyester/37% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Summit White
- Style: IR6985-121
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike ACG
₪219.90