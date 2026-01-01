ACG Lava Loft Women's Therma-FIT Trail-Running Jacket

Researched in a lab, tested on the trails. This jacket has the tech you need to take on frigid miles—down-filled baffles for warmth and AeroLoft perforations for breathability. Stretchy panels help you move with ease and adjustable details let you fine-tune your fit. Don't need the warmth? It packs into the pocket for compact storage.

Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/Summit White

Style: IO9134-010

Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam