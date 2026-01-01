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ACG Lava Loft Women's Therma-FIT Trail-Running Jacket - Black/Black/Black/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG Lava Loft

Women's Therma-FIT Trail Running Jacket

₪1,149.90
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres

Researched in a lab, tested on the trails. This jacket has the tech you need to take on frigid miles—down-filled baffles for warmth and AeroLoft perforations for breathability. Stretchy panels help you move with ease and adjustable details let you fine-tune your fit. Don't need the warmth? It packs into the pocket for compact storage.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/Summit White
  • Style: IO9134-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

ACG Lava Loft

₪1,149.90

Researched in a lab, tested on the trails. This jacket has the tech you need to take on frigid miles—down-filled baffles for warmth and AeroLoft perforations for breathability. Stretchy panels help you move with ease and adjustable details let you fine-tune your fit. Don't need the warmth? It packs into the pocket for compact storage.

Product Details

  • Body and Panels Lining: 100% polyester. Panels: 80% polyester/20% elastane. Panels Fill: grey/white duck down (Minimum 90% down)/(APA Version: 90% duck down/10% feathers).
  • Standard fit
  • Elastic binding on the hem
  • Elastic drawstring and bungee at hem
  • Reflective Nike ACG and Nike Swoosh logos
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/Summit White
  • Style: IO9134-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′7″ (170cm approx.)
    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

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    ACG Lava Loft Women's Therma-FIT Trail-Running Jacket

    ACG Lava Loft

    ₪1,149.90

    Clocking in for your coldest trail miles, this lightweight jacket packs down-filled warmth.

    Designed For

    Trail Running

    Cold Protection

    For Cold Conditions

    Water Protection

    Water-Resistant

    Wind Protection

    Breathable

    Weight

    Approx. 230g (Women's Small)

    Tech Specs

    Technology

    Therma-FIT

    Fill

    Down Fill

    Sustainability

    This product is made with at least 50% recycled polyester fibres

    Features That Perform

    • Equipped for Adventure

      A bungee system at the hem and a 2-way zip let you fine-tune your fit.

    • Strategic Breathability

      AeroLoft technology places perforations between baffles to vent moisture in high-heat areas.

    • Packable Warmth

      Don't need the warmth? Pack all 283g (approx.) of this jacket into the internal pocket for easy storage.

    • Premium Insulation

      750-fill down is designed to capture warm air between its fine fibres—in short, it helps keep the warmth in and the cold out.

    hero
    Riley Brady

    "It's keeping me warm, but feels breathable at the same time".

    Riley Brady

    ACG athlete, 2025 Run Rabbit Run champion

    Complete the look

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