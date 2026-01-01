Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Apex
Bucket Hat
This product is made with at least 75% recycled fibres
Adjustable coverage and a packable design—this isn't your average bucket hat. It was inspired by our trip to the Dolomites where we saw the need for adaptable gear. On hot days when you want to feel the breeze, remove the top to expose a mesh crown. And if it starts raining out of nowhere? Take cover under the water-repellent 360-degree wraparound brim.
- Colour Shown: Olive Flak/Black
- Style: IM6152-368
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike ACG Apex
Adjustable coverage and a packable design—this isn't your average bucket hat. It was inspired by our trip to the Dolomites where we saw the need for adaptable gear. On hot days when you want to feel the breeze, remove the top to expose a mesh crown. And if it starts raining out of nowhere? Take cover under the water-repellent 360-degree wraparound brim.
Apex Hat
Apex bucket hats all provide mid-depth, 360-degree coverage.
Packable design
If you don't need the extra coverage, look for the "Pack it in" and "Pack it out" labels. Use the snaps near these labels to pack this hat into a compact and lightweight pouch.
Intentional details
A tribiner adds a classic ACG touch and lets you clip the hat to the outside of your pack for easy carrying. The adjustable strap under your chin lets you adjust the fit.
Product Details
- Body: 100% nylon Lining: 100% polyester
- Internal moisture-wicking sweatband
- Reflective Nike ACG logo
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Hand-wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Olive Flak/Black
- Style: IM6152-368
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
- Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
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Nike ACG Apex