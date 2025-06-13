Nike Academy Team Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)

Nike Academy Team

₪179.90

CONVENIENT STORAGE TO AND FROM THE PITCH.

The Nike Academy Team Duffel Bag is a durable design built to keep you organised. Designated compartments provide space for your ball, boots and clothes—while multiple straps let you comfortably carry your gear when you're on the go.

Benefits Main compartment is spacious enough for your ball and more.

Zipped wet/dry compartment at the bottom helps keep things clean and organised.

Hand and shoulder straps let you carry your gear comfortably.

Small interior pocket and zip exterior pockets hold small valuables.