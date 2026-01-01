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Nike Academy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts - Black/Black/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Academy

Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts

₪99.90
Black/Black/White
Blue Void/White/Black/Pinksicle
Diffused Blue/Psychic Blue/White
Light Smoke Grey/White/Black/Metallic Gold
Midnight Navy/Midnight Navy/White
Black/Cool Grey/Volt
Cool Grey/White/Playful Pink/Playful Pink
Hyper Turquoise/Anthracite/White/White
Smoke Grey/White/Hot Punch/Hot Punch
Anthracite/Anthracite/Illusion Green/Illusion Green
Midnight Spruce/Midnight Spruce/Elemental Gold/Metallic Gold
Black/White/Bright Crimson/Bright Crimson
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

These slim-fit shorts use sweat-wicking technology and breathable mesh panels to help keep you cool when your training heats up.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IF1448-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Academy

₪99.90

These slim-fit shorts use sweat-wicking technology and breathable mesh panels to help keep you cool when your training heats up.

Product Details

  • Mesh side panels and hem
  • Zipped mesh-lined pockets
  • Elastic waistband with drawcord
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IF1448-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (184cm approx.)
    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

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    Nike Academy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts

    Nike Academy

    ₪99.90

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