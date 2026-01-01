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Nike Academy Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L) - Midnight Navy/Black/White

Nike Academy

Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)

₪179.90
Midnight Navy/Black/White
Black/Black/White
ONE SIZE
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

The Nike Academy Duffel Bag is a durable design built to help keep you organised. A large main compartment and separate side pockets provide space for your ball, boots and clothes—while multiple straps let you comfortably carry your gear when you're on the go.


  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Black/White
  • Style: IO0918-410
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Academy

₪179.90

The Nike Academy Duffel Bag is a durable design built to help keep you organised. A large main compartment and separate side pockets provide space for your ball, boots and clothes—while multiple straps let you comfortably carry your gear when you're on the go.

Benefits

  • Updated coated bottom helps provide wet-weather protection and added durability.
  • Adjustable shoulder strap and dual handles give you comfortable carrying options.
  • Side pockets hold a water bottle or other small essentials.

Product Details

  • Dual-zipped main compartment
  • 63.5cm L x 30.5cm W x 30.5cm H (approx.)
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Black/White
  • Style: IO0918-410
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Academy Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)

    Nike Academy

    ₪179.90

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