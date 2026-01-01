Nike Academy Footba Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)

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Nike Academy
Football Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
₪199.90
The Nike Academy Duffel Bag is a durable design built to help keep you organised. A large main compartment and separate side pockets provide space for your ball, boots and clothes—while multiple straps let you comfortably carry your gear when you're on the go.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IO0917-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Academy
₪199.90
The Nike Academy Duffel Bag is a durable design built to help keep you organised. A large main compartment and separate side pockets provide space for your ball, boots and clothes—while multiple straps let you comfortably carry your gear when you're on the go.
Benefits
- Updated coated bottom helps provide wet-weather protection and added durability.
- Adjustable shoulder strap and dual handles give you comfortable carrying options.
- Side pockets hold a water bottle or other small essentials.
Product Details
- Dual-zipped main compartment
- 71cm L x 36cm W x 36cm H (approx.)
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IO0917-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Academy
₪199.90