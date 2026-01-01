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Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Football
₪129.90
Score goal after goal with this Erling Haaland Academy Football. Crafted with our innovative OmniSculpt technology, it features grooves debossed into the casing to deliver truer flight.
- Colour Shown: Green Strike/Flash Crimson/Black
- Style: IR4337-398
- Country/Region of Origin: China, Vietnam
Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'
₪129.90
Score goal after goal with this Erling Haaland Academy Football. Crafted with our innovative OmniSculpt technology, it features grooves debossed into the casing to deliver truer flight.
Product Details
- 67% rubber/10% polyurethane (PU)/13% polyester/10% ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Green Strike/Flash Crimson/Black
- Style: IR4337-398
- Country/Region of Origin: China, Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'
₪129.90