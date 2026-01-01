 
image 1 of 2
Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland' Football - Green Strike/Flash Crimson/Black

Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'

Football

₪129.90

Score goal after goal with this Erling Haaland Academy Football. Crafted with our innovative OmniSculpt technology, it features grooves debossed into the casing to deliver truer flight.


  • Colour Shown: Green Strike/Flash Crimson/Black
  • Style: IR4337-398
  • Country/Region of Origin: China, Vietnam

Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'

₪129.90

Score goal after goal with this Erling Haaland Academy Football. Crafted with our innovative OmniSculpt technology, it features grooves debossed into the casing to deliver truer flight.

Product Details

  • 67% rubber/10% polyurethane (PU)/13% polyester/10% ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Green Strike/Flash Crimson/Black
  • Style: IR4337-398
  • Country/Region of Origin: China, Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'.

    Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland' Football

    Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'

    ₪129.90

    Complete the look

    Item 3 of 8