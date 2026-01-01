Nike Academy Elite Football

Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the Academy Elite football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape.

Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black

Style: IQ0639-100

Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam