Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Trousers

Thank you Nike!!
OmarA990654971
Replaced all my pants to these. They’re great on every level. Great job!
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres
Made for all-day comfort, our PerfectStretch fabric has four-way stretch and a polished look. These tailored chinos put it to good use, adding plenty of storage and a locker loop for easy hanging.
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Made for all-day comfort, our PerfectStretch fabric has four-way stretch and a polished look. These tailored chinos put it to good use, adding plenty of storage and a locker loop for easy hanging.
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
A hidden zip pocket inside the right-hand pocket fits most phones. A mesh drop-in pocket on the left side can hold small essentials. All pockets are stitched down inside to prevent shifting throughout the day.
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.6 stars
Thank you Nike!!
OmarA990654971
Replaced all my pants to these. They’re great on every level. Great job!
Premium chinos
Fernando
These are awesome chinos with a nice slim taper. These are great for work or golfing due to how pliable & breathable the fabric is. I am fairly picky when it comes to chinos especially in black because the color tends to be lighter, but these are dark black & have a style that comes close to slacks which is definitely a positive thing in my books. The comfort is what ultimately sets these chinos apart from others. Chinos tend to have a stiff feeling to them, but these feel like joggers or something more traditionally comfortable than something you’d typically be wearing to work. My sole suggestion would be to offer these in a shorter 30” inseam fit as well to suit more people & offer a more fitted look.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT Slim Chino Pants
J Lew
The pants fit well. I like the length of pants that allow my golf shoes to be seen. Truly a compliment to my outfit.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
A new collection featuring polished looks and a luxurious feel.
– Ishod Wair, 24.7 skateboarder
PerfectStretch is a tailored, four-way stretch fabric offering effortless comfort and style that is understated, never underestimated.
Go the distance in polished looks with tailored four-way stretch.