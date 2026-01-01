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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie - Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie

₪449.90
Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
Dark Hazel/Black/Velvet Brown

Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, this sweat-wicking hoodie offers an elevated take on comfort. Our ImpossiblySoft fabric gives it a refined, polished look and an incredibly soft and smooth feel—perfect for the cool-down and the comeback.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: IR8807-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

₪449.90

Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, this sweat-wicking hoodie offers an elevated take on comfort. Our ImpossiblySoft fabric gives it a refined, polished look and an incredibly soft and smooth feel—perfect for the cool-down and the comeback.

Optimise your downtime

With Nike 24.7, comfort is the flex. Designed to support you before and after your workout, these performance-inspired essentials let you own every moment.

Stay Dry

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

More Benefits

  • Our ImpossiblySoft fabric is a smooth double knit made for all-day movement.
  • Raglan sleeves with articulated tailoring help you move freely and naturally.

Product details

  • Signature locker loop
  • Front pocket
  • Body: 51% polyester/25% modal/15% cotton/9% elastane. Hood lining: 51% polyester/25% modal/15% cotton/9% elastane. Pocket bag palm side: 79% modal/21% polyester.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: IR8807-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (184cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie

    Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

    ₪449.90

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