KD11
Built for a Plush and Bouncy Ride
KD's fixation on being the best meant sacrificing everything. But his latest shoe sacrifices nothing with its full-length Nike Zoom Air cushioning lodged inside ridiculously responsive Nike React foam.
Designed To Put In Work
Breathable Support
Light yet strong Flyknit material provides breathability, stretch and support exactly where you need it.
Ridiculously Responsive
A combination of Nike React foam and toe-to-heel Nike Zoom Air delivers incredibly responsive cushioning that powers every move.
Ultra Stable
The rubber sole extends up the sides of the shoe to add stability as you cut hard.
Behind the Design
Nike Footwear Designer Leo Chang has dedicated 11 years to creating basketball shoes for Kevin Durant, making tweaks every season for the evolving nuances of KD’s versatile, unpredictable game. After 18 prototypes, the KD11 may be his finest creation yet.
The Flyknit Difference
The light and plush yet strong Flyknit yarns provide padding, stretch, support, and breathability exactly where KD needs it. “The Flyknit for Kevin is different from the Flyknit for LeBron and Kobe. They each need a different fit and feel,” Chang explains. “The KD11 in particular uses yarns to create a lofted effect, which gives it plush padding and comfort. This is something we haven’t done before with Flyknit in Nike Basketball.”
The Cushioning Concept
KD needs a soft, comfortable feel underfoot that also propels him forward. So Chang decided to try a cushioning combination that had never been used in any Nike shoe: Nike React foam and Nike Zoom Air, which provides a broken-in feel right out of the box.